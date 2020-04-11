Over 30 crore people given support through Direct Benefit Transfer: Central govt

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday informed that amount of Rs 28,256 crores was disbursed among over 30 crore beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

Out of these 31.77 crore beneficiaries, 19.86 crore were women under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna.

"Front-load payments were made to 6.93 crore farmers under PM-KISAN and support was given to 2.16 crore building and other construction workers," said Ministry of Finance.



Support was also given to other 2.82 crore people under the National Social Assistance Programme. (ANI)

