Over 30 detained in connection with attack on Jharkhand CM's carcade

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 5 (ANI): More than 30 persons have been detained in connection with an alleged attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren's carcade on Monday, police said.

Surendra Kumar Jha, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

"More than 30 persons have been detained in connection with an incident where the Chief Minister's carcade was stopped by the mob. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections. The identification process is underway. Police are scrutinising CCTV and other footages of the particular area," Jha said.



The incident took place when a police vehicle of Soren's carcade was trying to clear the road for his movement towards his residence from the state secretariat on January 5. The mob allegedly stopped the carcade over beheading a girl in Ranchi.

Supriyo Bhattacharya, general secretary, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) termed the attack as a conspiracy.

"This is a conspiracy. The law has been challenged. The police took up the case very seriously," he said.

BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi said the incident shows that there is a complete failure of police and state administration.

"This is a complete failure of police and administration. They are not competent to give security to neither public nor the Chief Minister. There is the total collapse of law and order situation in the state, he said. (ANI)

