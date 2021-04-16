Over 300 Delhi police personnel test positive for COVID-19, 15 admitted to hospital

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Over 300 Delhi Police personnel who are at the forefront of efforts to ensure that people are adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions, have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days.

"Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19. While 15 of them are admitted to the hospital, the rest are home quarantined," the Delhi police said.

Speaking on the situation, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had earlier said some of our police personnel have tested positive in the last few days amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Health Care workers and the front-line workers are exposed to the highly contagious disease.

"During conducting our duties, we have to take all precautions including wearing a 3-ply or N95 mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising," he said.

As many as 16,699 new COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the national capital has reported over 10,000 fresh cases.

As per the latest health bulletin, with this, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries, and 11,652 deaths.

In an effort to curb the spread of the contagious virus, the Delhi government has also imposed a weekend curfew in a view of the grim coronavirus situation in the national capital from Friday.

Additionally, malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms, and spas have been shut down till further orders, while theatres will be allowed to screen movies with a third of their capacity on weekdays.

Curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants and only home deliveries will be permitted.

At least 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of this month, as per the hospital sources.

" 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 while treating COVID-19 patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. A majority of these Health Care Warriors have mild symptoms. 32 doctors are in home isolation and 5 are admitted in the hospital", informed hospital sources.(ANI)