Three people arrested for smuggling ganja to Uttar Pradesh.
Three people arrested for smuggling ganja to Uttar Pradesh.

Over 300 kg ganja seized in Haryana, 3 held

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:28 IST

Palwal (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): In a major drug haul, Haryana's Special Task Force on Thursday arrested three people and seized 62 packets of Ganja being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh, in Palwal district, Haryana Police said.
According to the police, contraband substance weighing 331 kg 300 grams was being trafficked in tractor-trolley from Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl