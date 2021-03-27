Over 300 youth from SC/ST community receive training under Skill Development program

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): Under the collective collaboration of National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Akshara Spoorthy and National SC-ST Hub, a free Skill Development Training Program has been organised on Friday here in Hyderabad.

Under this two days training program, 300 youth and small scale entrepreneurs from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes will be receiving training.

Speaking to ANI, Raghuraj, General Manager of NSIC said, "This program aims to change the youth of SC-ST from job seekers to job providers. In order to empower and create awareness among SC-ST youth regarding the schemes of the government for them to establish their own small scale business and regarding the benefits of these schemes and generate livelihood out of these schemes."

He said, "For the training program few industrial exports have been called to train the youth so that they can explain to them about the financial benefits that they can receive from the banks and government to establish their own small scale business."

"Nearly about 100 people from both SC and ST communities have attended the first day of the training program. Raghu Raj said that even if 30 per cent of the people who have undergone the training program were able to establish their own small scale business, then they can be self-employed and further can create employment for others," Raghuraj added.



He further said that under the roof of NSIC, a lot of opportunities are being provided to the youth to establish their own small scale businesses. He also said that they are trying to create self-employment, through such programs.

"We have been able to proved training to the unemployed youth in various disciplines of electrical, electronics, mechanical and non IT sector training. Further, to the youth who hold a degree, we were able to provide employment opportunity. Every year 15,000 to 20,000 people take training from this program," he said.

He stated that people must be made aware of the Schemes that the governments provide through which they can earn a living and thus improving the employment rate of the country.

K Laxman, BJP OBC Morcha National President and the founder of Akshara Spoorthy speaking to ANI said, "Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programm' has been helping the trained youth gain employment and Under the Skill Development Training programme the unskilled youth are being given training in various disciplines so that they can be self-employed and can further create job opportunities.

"In order to provide free Skill Development Training to the unemployment of SC and ST youth. We have organised this two days training program. On day one nearly about 100 people from these communities have attended the training program," he added. (ANI)

