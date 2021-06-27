Over 31.51 cr COVID-19 vaccines provided to States, UTs

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Centre has provided 31,51,43,490 COVID-19 vaccine doses to States/Union Territories so far, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The number includes vaccine procurement from both the free-of-cost channel and the direct state procurement category.

The Ministry said that more than 1.15 crore (1,15,46,024) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

"More than 20,48,960 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said.



India reported as many as 50,040 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183.

The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 45th consecutive day, with 57,944 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,86,403. The recovery rate stands at 96.75 per cent.

Around 32.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's vaccination drive. 64.25 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 40,42,65,101 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far. (ANI)

