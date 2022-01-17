Over 3.5 cr children between 15-18 receive 1st dose of COVID vaccine in India so far

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far in the country, since January 3, the commencement of vaccination drive for the age group.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "Amazing enthusiasm among Young India for COVID-19 vaccination. Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 Age group have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated."

As per the Union Health Ministry, with the administration of more than 39 lakh (39,46,348) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 157.20 Cr (1,57,20,41,825) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)