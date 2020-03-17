Over 35 lakh OCI cards issued till March 12: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): MoS Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Parliamentarians that a total of 35,79,011 Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards have been issued to foreigners till March 12, 2020.

The Minister gave out this information in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

The OCI is an immigration status permitting a foreign citizen of Indian origin to live and work in the Republic of India indefinitely.

It was introduced in response to demands for dual citizenship by the Indian diaspora, particularly in developed countries. (ANI)

