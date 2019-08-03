Representative Image
Representative Image

Over 3.5 lakh water conservation measures taken up under Jal Shakti Abhiyan

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a countrywide effort to enhance water security, especially in water-stressed districts, the Centre initiated Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) has delivered over 3.5 lakh water conservation measures in 256 districts.
The outcome of the first phase of the JSA was announced at a review meeting by Cabinet Secretary in New Delhi on Friday.
Out of these, 1.54 lakh are of water conservation and rainwater harvesting measures, 20000 related to the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, over 65000 are reuse and recharge structures and 1.23 lakh are watershed development projects.
"An estimated 2.64 crore people have already participated in the Abhiyan making it a Jan Andolan. About 4.25 crore saplings were planted as a part of the efforts," he said.
Chairing the review, Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha appreciated the efforts and commitment shown by the nodal officers in the campaign and encouraged them to closely work with districts for bringing significant changes through key interventions and initiatives.
"JSA has definitely created a lot of buzz in the country, and it will do a lot of good in the years to come. Our aim is to ensure the benefits reach the farmers at the ground-level," he said.
DDWS Secretary Parameswaran Iyer shared that the JSA has led to an increase in groundwater level, surface water storage capacity, soil moisture in farmlands and increased plant cover.
"The JSA is a collaborative effort of various Ministries of the Centre and State governments, and is primarily a Jal Sanchay campaign, which has gained phenomenal momentum in this past one month," he said.
"The campaign is successfully running with the involvement of about 1300 officers of the central government joined by state and district officials who are required to take up 3 field visits," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:23 IST

K'taka farmers to soon get Rs 2,000 under Pradhan Mantri Kisan...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will soon deposit the first instalment of an additional sum of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:21 IST

MP: Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 07:17 IST

Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces here in Malmapanpora area of Sopore in the wee hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:51 IST

UP: Newborn baby found dead in garbage dump near hospital

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage dump near District Hospital in Hordoi on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:43 IST

Mumbai-Goa highway closed for traffic due to landslide,...

Mumbai/Goa [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Mumbai-Goa national highway in Maharashtra was closed for traffic following a landslide caused by rainfall near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:27 IST

UP: One held in Baghpat celebratory firing case

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the firing during birthday celebrations in Sarurpur Kherki village, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:17 IST

5 districts put on alert, schools shut in Malkangiri as IMD...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Odisha government on Friday directed collectors of five districts to remain alert in view of the heavy rains forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:05 IST

Odisha: Ill-treated by son, former journalist wills his property to govt

Jajpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Distressed over the treatment meted out to him by his family, a 75-year-old former journalist, who lives in Muraripur village of Dasrathpur block, decided to name the state government as his property's beneficiary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 06:04 IST

Hyderabad: Actor Isha Sharma graces launch of 'Jhalak Exhibition'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Actor Isha Sharma on Friday graced the grand launch of 'Jhalak Exhibition' along with top models at Taj Krishna Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:34 IST

K'taka: Kumaraswamy preparing pitch for son to contest polls from KR Pete

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After failing to secure his government in the state, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is now planning to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for Krishnaraja Pete assembly constituency's by-poll.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:22 IST

Hyderabad: Man held for raping, threatening mother-in-law

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and threatening his mother-in-law Gurram Cheruvu at Balapur, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:22 IST

Two accused in TRS leader murder case arrested

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Two accused Naxal sympathisers arrested for their involvement in the murder of former TRS leader and former Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, police said on Friday.

Read More
iocl