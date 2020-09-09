Over 37 yrs, glaciers in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve's Rishikesh catchment reduced 10 pc

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): Glaciers in Rishikesh catchment area of world heritage site Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve are depleting fast due to climate change, with a reduction of almost 10 per cent in almost four decades, says a study by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

According to Professor MPS Bisht, Director, Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC), based on satellite data from 1980 till 2017, several changes have taken place in the Rishikesh catchment area during these years.

In 1980, a total of 243 square kilometre area of the Rishikesh catchment was covered in snow, but in 2017 this has reduced to 217 sq kilometres, pointing to a reduction of 26 square kilometres area in 37 years.

The findings of the study, compiled in a report, have been sent to the environment ministry. (ANI)

