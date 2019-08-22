Over 39 lakh people have availed cashless treatment under PMJAY: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): More than 39 lakh people have availed cashless treatment worth over Rs 6,100 crore under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship health insurance scheme -- Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

This was stated by Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister, at a high-level review of the implementation of PMJAY. He appreciated the progress of the scheme.

"I am pleased to know that more than 39 lakh people have availed cashless treatment worth over Rs 6,100 crore for serious illnesses since the launch of AB-PMJAY. This has resulted in savings of Rs 12,000 crore to the beneficiary families," said Dr Vardhan.

He further said it is important that this initial momentum is maintained in the implementation across the country and the states.

At the review meeting, Dr Vardhan also launched the newly designed grievance management portal of AB-PMJAY, an online system to help members of the general public to register their grievances and get assisted.

It is worth stating that September 23 will be celebrated as Ayushman Bharat Diwas. The fortnight of 15th - 30th September will be marked as the "Ayushman Bharat Pakhwara" where several activities will be carried out in the States to generate awareness about the scheme.

A mega national event "Gyan Sangam" will be organised from September 29 to September 30 in New Delhi to highlight the progress and achievements of AB-PMJAY.

The Union Health Minister also visited the different teams and mingled with officials asking them about their work in NHA. He took a deep interest in the cybersecurity and privacy mechanisms set up at NHA to protect the beneficiaries' data.

He appreciated that NHA has from the very beginning developed the necessary policies and guidelines and adopted the highest global standards and principles including the HIPAA of US Healthcare, GDPR of the European Union and ISO 27001 to safeguard data of crores of citizens. (ANI)

