Over 4 crore samples tested for COVID-19 till August 28: ICMR

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A total of 40,406,609 samples for COVID-19 have been tested across the country as of Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here on Saturday.

"The total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 4,04,06,609 including 9,28,761 samples tested yesterday," ICMR said in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

The cumulative toll due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 3,463,973 including 752,424 active cases and 2,648,999 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

