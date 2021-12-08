Over 4 lakh complaints received at Consumer Commissions in last 3 years: Consumer Affairs Ministry

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that the Department of Consumer Affairs generates consumer awareness through video spots, banners, hoardings, posters, etc. on issues of like salient features of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Packaged Commodities Rules, Hallmarking, Consumer Grievance Redressal mechanism, etc, said a press release.

Awareness and advocacy are done inter-alia through the departmental website, Panchayat Bhavans, Common Service Centers, etc.



Other Central Government Departments like the Ministry of Railways & Department of Posts as also State Governments/UT Administrations are also involved in the dissemination of consumer awareness messages.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, provides for the establishment of a three-tier quasi-judicial mechanism - District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, and National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, where consumers can file consumer complaints about redressal.

The concerned Consumer Commissions adjudicate on these cases and pass orders as per the due procedure. Further, the Central Consumer Protection Authority has been created under the provisions of this Act, to inquire into matters that affect the rights of consumers as class. (ANI)

