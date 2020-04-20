Over 4 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 : ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 till April 19.

"Received 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as on 9 pm on Sunday," the IMCR said.

17,615 individuals confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

The ICMR will conduct a study to identify the effectiveness of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine against COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry officials.



It may be noted that it is administered against tuberculosis immediately after the birth of an infant. (ANI)

