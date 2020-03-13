Over 40,000 passengers brought under community surveillance, 2,559 were symptomatic: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health on Friday said that the Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic.

"Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals," said the Ministry of Health in a tweet.

"25,504 passengers have been additionally screened at major and minor seaports, and more than 14 lakh people screened at land ports," the Ministry added.

So far 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 64 are Indians, and the rest are foreign nationals.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. (ANI)

