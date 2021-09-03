Over 4.36 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): More than 4.36 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.



"More than 65 crores (65,00,99,080) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.20 Crore doses (1,20,95,700) are in the pipeline," it said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. The Central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. (ANI)

