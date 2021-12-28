Over 4.67 cr Income Tax returns filed on new e-filing portal

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as of December 27, 2021. More than 15.49 lakh ITRs were filed on December 27, 2021, and this number is likely to increase further as the due date of December 31, 2021, is approaching, said a press release by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Out of 4.67 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 53.6 per cent of these are ITR 1 (2.5 crore), 8.9 per cent is ITR 2 (41.7 lakh), 10.75 per cent is ITR 3 (50.25 lakh), 25 per cent are ITR 4 (1.17 crore), ITR 5 (5.18 lakh), ITR 6 (2.15 lakh) and ITR 7 (0.43 lakh). Over 48.19 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance has been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities, added the press release.



Over 3.91 crore returns have been verified, out of which more than 3.35 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP. In the last 3 days itself, 27.7 lakh Aadhaar OTP requests have been generated on the new e-filing portal. Taxpayers are advised to complete e-verification at the earliest in pending cases, as per the statement.

Of the e-verified ITRs more than 2.88 crore ITRs have been processed and over 1.07 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued, according to the statement.

The Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers not to wait till the last minute and file their Income Tax Returns without further delay. All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest to avoid any late fee. (ANI)

