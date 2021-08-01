Over 49.49 Cr vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], August 01 (ANI): Over 49.49 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, through all sources, and a further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

More than 49,49,89,550 vaccine doses have been provided to the States and UTs so far. The total consumption including wastages is 46,70,26,662 doses as per data available with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at 8 am today.



Around 3,00,58,190 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals which need to be administered. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, reported the Health Ministry.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. The Vaccination drive has been worked up through the availability of more vaccines wherein the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines for free, said the ministry.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines to the States and Union Territories which are being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country, added the Health Ministry.(ANI)

