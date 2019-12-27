Over 5 lakh candidates cleared Central Teachers Eligibility Test: CBSE

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced the results of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and said that over five lakh candidates have qualified the exam.

"The CBSE had conducted the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 8 in 110 cities across the country and as many as 5,42,285 candidates have cleared the exam," said Anurag Tripathi, Secretary and Director CTET, in a release.

It added, "The examination consists of two papers. Paper-1 was meant for the candidates who wish to be teachers for class 1 to 5 and Paper-2 is meant for the candidates who wish to be teachers for class 6 to 8."

While nearly 24 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, the release stated that over 28 lakh candidates have registered for the same.

Of the 5,42,285 qualified candidates, as many as 3,12,558 are females and 2,29,718 are males. (ANI)

