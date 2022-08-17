Over 50 injured as passenger train collides with goods train, derails in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): More than 50 persons were injured after three bogies of a passenger train derailed in Maharashtra's Gondia early on Wednesday morning.

No deaths have been reported in the incident that took place at 2.30 am after the passenger train collided with a goods train.

The passenger train was on its way from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan's Jodhpur



As per information, the incident took place due to signalling issues.

The driver applied the emergency brake, but could not avert colliding into the goods train.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported.