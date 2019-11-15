Over 50 Kg smuggled gold seized by DRI from three cities, 6 arrested

Guwahati/Siliguri/Varanasi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a total of 51.66 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 20.40 crore in three parallel operations in Guwahati, Siliguri and Varanasi on the intervening night of November 11 and 12.

Six persons were also arrested for their involvement in these smuggling operations.

In Siliguri, the officers of DRI intercepted a vehicle on NH-31 after action on specific intelligence and seized gold weighing 25.77 kg from it.

In another operation, the officers of DRI intercepted and recovered gold weighing 18.59 kg from a vehicle in Guwahati.

Another operation was carried out near Varanasi where the officers of DRI offloaded two passengers from Delhi-bound North East Express at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay railway station (Mughal Sarai) and recovered 7.3 kg gold from them.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the seized gold was smuggled into India through Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh in Manipur. Six persons were arrested in connection of these incidents under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," a release issued by DRI stated. (ANI)

