Over 500 cases of infiltration, exfiltration registered in 6 months: IG BSF, South Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF), Frontiers Headquarters, South Bengal, Y B Khurania, on Wednesday said that over 500 cases of infiltration or exfiltration including both Bangladeshi and Indian nationals were registered in the first 6 months of this year.

"A large number of people apprehended in cases of infiltration or exfiltration, including both Bangladeshi and Indian nationals, were handed over to local police for further action. Over 500 cases registered in the first 6 months of this year," Khurania said at a press conference here.

He added that cattle smuggling was still a big problem along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the BSF was struggling to find a mechanism for their distribution or maintenance after recovery from smugglers.

"This frontier seizes cattle in large numbers, BSF has no mechanism for their maintenance. For the last few months, we have been facing this problem, a satisfactory resolution to the problem has not been arrived at. It remains a challenge as of now," Khurania said.

However, the BSF official added that the agency was getting help from their Bangladeshi counterparts and both the parties shared a great working relationship.

"A few months back, I along with some of my colleagues had visited Bangladesh to meet our counterparts there and now in September, the Bangladesh delegation will visit Kolkata to interact with us. We have a very good working relationship and we are getting a lot of cooperation with our counterparts on the ground," Khurania said. (ANI)

