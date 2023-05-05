Over 500 people from violence-hit Manipur take shelter in Assam

Cachar (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): Following the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, more than 500 people from the violence-hit state have entered into Cachar district of Assam and taken shelter, officials said.

"The district administration has made all arrangements for the people who come from Manipur and entered the district," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cachar district told ANI.

"They are now taking shelter in various parts of the district. We have made all arrangements for them in a few schools and other places in the district. We are monitoring the situation," Cachar SP said.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam.



"I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

The Army asked people to be careful about rumours and fake videos. "Fake Videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

