Over 5,000 birds died in Rajasthan in less than a month

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 16 (ANI): A total of 215 birds were found dead within a day in Rajasthan, reported State's Animal Husbandry Department on Saturday.

The department also said around 5,130 birds have died in the state since December 25, 2020. The avian flu has affected 17 districts across the state who are struggling to contain the spread of influenza.



Many states have already banned the entry of poultry from other states, which are on 'Avian Flu Alert'. This has also led to the loss in poultry business across the country.

As bird flu cases were detected across 10 states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 11 that the poultry farms, zoos and water bodies will be continuously monitored to contain the disease.

After the Centre issued several advisories on the spread of bird flu across the country, state governments have been undertaking awareness campaigns through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms, in a bid to inform the general public, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) informed on Thursday. (ANI)

