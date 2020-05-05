Over 50,000 migrants returned to UP in last 3 days, govt made arrangements for all: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has taken care of more than 50,000 migrant workers among others, who have returned to the state in the last three days during the nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

He added that all provisions for medical checkups, food and lodging for all those who returned were made by the government.

"In the last three days, more than 50,000 labourers and other citizens have returned to the state. All those who have returned, their medical checks were done. Food and lodging arrangements of many were done by the government. The government stands with all its citizens," Adityanath told ANI.

Terming it the second phase of bringing people from Uttar Pradesh back to the state, he said, "In the first phase, between March 27 to 29, we brought back more than 6.5 lakh migrant workers and made arrangements for their treatment, food and their return to their homes. In the second phase, more than 50,000 migrant workers have been brought back in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days."

He said that the workers brought back recently were taken to quarantine centres and all their needs were taken care of. The facilities for their travel back to their homes were also made by the administration, according to the Chief Minister.

Speaking about employment opportunities in the state, Adityanath said that more than 14 lakh workers were currently getting employment under MGNREGA in the state. He also said that advance pension for two months has been given to the disabled, senior citizens among others.

Adityanath slammed the opposition parties, alleging them of attempting to misuse the situation for their 'narrow political' gains.

"It is unfortunate that some people are trying to weaken the country's strong fight against COVID-19 for their narrow political goal. The public knows the truth and they will reply to this behaviour in the coming days," the Chief Minister said.

Urging the people to support the Centre and state government in the fight against COVID-19, Adityanath assured them of all possible help in the coming days.

The Ministry of Railways had earlier said that few special trains, which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments.

In an order issued on May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. (ANI)