Over 51 pc students, staff in govt degree colleges in Bengaluru vaccinated against COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): Karnataka's Department of College Education has vaccinated 51.12 per cent of students and staff in government degree colleges in Bengaluru, said Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday.

The city comprises eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones and the total number of students and staff in government and aided degree colleges is 62,255. Out of this 31,826 have been vaccinated as of July 8, he said in an official statement.

In the student group 31,147 are vaccinated as against 59,179 which covers 52.63 per cent. Among the staff 2,518 are vaccinated as against 3,076 which tallies to 81.86 per cent, Narayana said.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state health department, Karnataka reported 2,290 new cases, 3,045 recoveries and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Friday, the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent while the case fatality rate was at 2.96 per cent. (ANI)