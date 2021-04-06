Over 5.5 lakh COVID-19 doses administered on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): With over 5.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 8 pm on Tuesday, the country's cumulative count of vaccine doses reached over 8.40 crore.

The Health Ministry said that 8,40,65,357 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to provisional data released by the ministry, a total of 5,62,807 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 81st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

These include 89,60,966 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,77,011 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,30,304 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 42,68,788 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,00,51,197 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st dose), 3,96,769 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 3,44,18,802 for above 60 years (1st dose) and 8,61,520 for above 60 years (2nd dose) .



A total of 4,57,749 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,05,058 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

The central government has advised all central government employees aged 45 years or above to get vaccinated.

With 96,982 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049.

The death toll in India has gone up to 1,65,547 with 446 more deaths.

The country has 7,88,223 active cases. (ANI)

