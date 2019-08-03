New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Delhi Metro has undertaken over 56 lakh journeys on Friday, the DMRC said.
"On 2 August 2019, Delhi Metro saw 5651050 journeys. #UncloggingDelhi," the metro operator tweeted.
On July 29, Delhi Metro had set a new record of completing 59,05,431 journeys.
The Delhi Metro currently has an operational network of 343 km and consists of eight colour-coded lines. (ANI)
Over 56 lakh journeys undertaken by Delhi Metro
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:56 IST
