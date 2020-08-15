Over 57 thousand patients recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): India has recorded another peak of posting the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 57,381 patients being cured and discharged in the past 24 hours, stated the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that with such high level of recoveries, India's recovery rate has soared past 70 percent.

"About 32 states/UTs have exceeded the 50 percent mark. 12 states/UTs have exceeded the national Recovery Rate. With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 18 lakh mark today (18,08,936)," the ministry said in a press statement.

The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases, therefore, has increased and crossed 11 lakh, i.e. 11,40,716 according to the ministry.

"The current active cases (6,68,220) compose the actual caseload of the country. It is 26.45 percent of the total positive cases today, registering a further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision," said the health ministry.

India's TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy has achieved another peak with 8,68,679 tests done in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.85 crores.

"This has ensured that India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94 percent," the ministry said.

The testing lab network is continuously strengthened which as of today consists of 1,465 labs in the country, including 968 labs in the government sector and 497 private labs. (ANI)

