Over 58.76 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Over 58.76 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, through all sources since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, adding that a further 1,03,39,970 doses are in the pipeline.

Around 3,77,09,391 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals which need to be administered, said the Health Ministry.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

The vaccination drive has been worked up through the availability of more vaccines wherein the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines for free, said the ministry.



In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines to the States and Union Territories which are being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country, added the Health Ministry.

As many as 46,164 fresh COVID-19 cases and 607 fatalities were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As of today, as per the health ministry, the total cases in the country jumped to 3,25,58,530 including 3,33,725 active cases. Active cases account for 1.03 per cent of total cases.

The overall recoveries mounted to 3,17,88,440 including 34,159 new recoveries. With this, the recovery rate is currently at 97.63 per cent in the country.

However, the cumulative death toll rose to 4,36,365 including 607 fresh fatalities. (ANI)

