Over 60 pc polling in first phase of Gujarat elections

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Over 60 per cent voting was witnessed in the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls on Thursday.

According to latest data from Election Commission, polling percentage was 60.47.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi told reporters that the polling was held peacefully.

The voting began at 8 am and concluded at 5 pm with the highest voter turnaround in Narmada district at 73.02 per cent, followed by Tapi (72.32 pc). The third highest polling took place in Morbi (67.65).

Amreli saw 57.06 per cent voting, Bharuch (63.08), Bhavnagar (57.81), Botad (57.15), Dangs (64.84), Devbhumi Dwarka (59.11), Gir Somnath (61.97), Jamnagar (56.09), Junagadh (56.95), Kachchh (55.54), Navsari (66.62), Porbandar (53.84), Rajkot (59.47), Surat (60.17), Surendranagar (60.71) and Valsad (65.29).

The fate of 788 candidates in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts has been sealed in ballot boxes. The voter turnout was over 59 per cent till 5 pm.

The total eligible electorate in the first phase had 1,24,33,362 male and 1,1,5,42,811 female voters.

The second phase of polling will be held on December 5 and results will be declared on December 8 along with that of the Himachal Pradesh elections. (ANI)