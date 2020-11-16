Over 600 grams of gold compound detected at Kannur airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Kerala Air Intelligence Unit detected four capsules of gold compound weighing 674 grams from the possession of a passenger at Kannur International Airport on Monday.

According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the passenger has arrived from Dubai.

"Based on an information, Air Intelligence Unit in Kannur Airport detected 4 capsules of gold compound, abandoned inside the temporary structure, erected for the proposed Duty free shop in the Arrival hall. We assume that the passenger might have come in the flight IX 1744 from Dubai," Commissionerate of Customs said in a statement.

Enquiry is in progress, it said.

Earlier on Saturday, Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur Airport arrested a passenger and seized 1678.5 grams of the gold compound from his possession. (ANI)