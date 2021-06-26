Over 600 youth graduate as soldiers from Army's J-K Light Infantry Battalion

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): As many as 614 inspired young recruits from the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Battalion on Friday graduated as soldiers in a passing out-cum-attestation parade held in Srinagar.

Recruit course serial number 124, on having completed one year of strenuous training was attested on June 25, 2021 at a glittering parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAK LI Regimental Centre.



The attestation parade, depicting graduation of a Recruit and his transformation into a Young Soldier, was reviewed by Lieutenant General DP Pandey, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps. The dauntless young soldiers of the regiment, hailing from all regions and religions of the union territory, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of their nation, singing their Regimental song 'Balidanam Veer Lakshanam', inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Kashmir Valley.

"It was a beautiful drill. On the occasion, I would like to congratulate young soldiers, officers of JAK LI regimental centre for training so well amid the COVID-19 restrictions. My heartiest congratulations to the JAKLI regimental centre," said the Lt Gen while speaking to ANI.



He also praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from Jammu and Kashmir to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession in service of the nation. The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the Reviewing Officer.

Meanwhile, the newly recruited soldiers expressed their happiness over joining the Army.

A young soldier told ANI, "I am very happy that I have passed a year's tough training and become a soldier. The whole staff has worked hard to make us disciplined and good soldier. Discipline is a big part of the Army which you will not get to see anywhere else."



The passing out-cum-attestation parade was held after 11 months of training. During the parade, the salute to the tri-colour with National Anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all soldiers present at the event.

Arun Pal Singh, a new recruit said, "After almost 11 months of our training, our passing out parade was held today. I am very proud and so is my family. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, they could not be here."

"I am feeling really good that I am now a part of the Army. Before joining even we were unaware of what we are stepping into, however, we learnt a lot from books, movies and soldiers of our nation subsequently realizing that it is a good way of living," said Sahil Kumar Sharma, another new recruit. (ANI)

