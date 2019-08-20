Visual of the tent set up by Delhi government.
Over 6,000 people from East Delhi shifted to tents as Yamuna water level crosses 'danger mark'

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Over 6,000 people in East Delhi have been shifted from low-lying areas to safer places on Tuesday as the water level in Yamuna river has crossed the "danger mark."
"Currently, the Yamuna river is flowing at 250.99 above the danger mark. We have made all necessary arrangements. Around 6000-7000 people in East Delhi district from low-lying areas have been shifted to 1100 tents. We are also ensuring them three-time food and drinking water. Sanitation facilities and electricity are also being provided. Our health check-ups teams are also there for their examination," Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Arun Gupta told ANI.
The magistrate said that the administration has requested the people to not go in low-lying areas in Yamuna belt.
Gupta said the water level will decrease gradually from Wednesday. "There is a possibility that after Wednesday, the water level will decrease gradually," he said.
The river was flowing at 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the "danger mark" of 205.33 meters. The water level is expected to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water on Monday evening.
The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to take stock of preparedness for any situation arising out of excess water in the river.
After meeting, he urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safer places.
As a precautionary measure, vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed.
The Yamuna level is expectedly going to rise to 207 metres as the highest amount of water -- 8,28,000 cusec -- was released in the history of Hathni Kund barrage on Sunday.
The Delhi government has set up 2120 tents for 23860 people who are expected to be affected due to the excess water resulting in Yamuna's overflow. (ANI)

