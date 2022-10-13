Over 6,000 UP madrasas found unrecognised, survey to continue

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): A total of 6,436 unrecognized madrasas have been identified in the state so far, and the survey has been completed of 5,170 madrasas, said State Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Singh also said that the time period for the survey of unrecognized madrasas of the state has been extended till October 20.

"The data of the survey will be made available to the government by November 15, 2022, by the district magistrate. The last date has been extended as some reports were not received," he said.

He said that survey work should be completed at each level within this stipulated time period.

Once the survey is conducted, it has also been instructed to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated statements to the District Magistrates (DMs).



As a political row has erupted over the survey, Singh clarified that this survey is being conducted in view of quality and better education for the children of minority communities.

Earlier, the UP government declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation.

The survey of unrecognized Madrassas is conducted to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrassas.

Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department had said earlier that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in Madrassas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

All the District Magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh have been issued instructions regarding the survey. The government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised Madrassas by October 5. The teams will constitute officials of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Moreover, it was ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought. (ANI)

