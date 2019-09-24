Candidates line up in the recruitment by the Indian Army here on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Over 6,000 youth take part in Army recruitment drive in J-K

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:03 IST

Poonch (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): More than 6000 youth took part in the recruitment drive organised by the Army in the bordering Sowjian belt for the post of porter here on Tuesday.
The recruitment drive was organised by 40 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army.
Amidst the complaints of large-scale unemployment in the area, the candidates expressed their gratitude to the administration for carrying out the recruitment.
Thankful to the Indian Army, a local of Poonch, Khalil said, "We thank the army for keeping the recruitment as there is a lot of unemployment here."
One of the candidates, Altaf hailing from Nowhera, requested the government to carry out more such recruitments in order to provide the youth of the region with livelihood opportunities.
"There is so much unemployment here that more than 5000 people are desperate for the job of a porter. If we are craving for the job of porter then imagine what would happen if there was permanent recruitment here? We have graduates and postgraduates here who are competing for this job," he said.
Sarpanch of the area, Mohammad Bashir Mir also requested the government to carry out permanent recruitment.
"Around 7000 people have come here to appear for the recruitment and many of them are highly educated owing to widespread unemployment. The government should take note of this and carry out more recruitment," he said. (ANI)

iocl