Over 60.25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that 60,25,95,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the direct state procurement category.

The ministry further said that 1,51,58,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline.

"More than 4.20 crore (4,20,58,316) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)