Over 6,200 transported out of Kashmir Valley after issuance of J-K security advisory: AAI

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): A day after Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory for tourists, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday said that over 6,200 passengers were transported out of the Valley through civilian and military aircraft.

While 5,829 passengers travelled through 32 scheduled flights, 387 passengers were transported through the Indian Airforce Force (IAF) aircraft.

"Further to an advisory issued by J and K government, 6216 passengers reported at Srinagar International Airport today for travelling back out of the Valley. Out of this, total 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights. Remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in 04 no of IAF aircraft and flown to various destination like Jammu, Pathankot, and Hindon," the AAI said in a statement.

The authority said it extended all possible support to the passengers at Srinagar airport by "ensuring safety and security of the passengers".

"All passengers were flown out of the Valley in a planned and systematic manner," it said.

The operation to vacate tourists was conducted by AAI officials in close coordination with the IAF, the state police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the airlines authorities.

Airfares for flights from Srinagar this weekend have shot up to abnormally after the advisory.

For a one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi, even low-cost airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia are charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, according to travel portals. The normal rates generally hover around Rs 3,000.

Similarly, from Srinagar to Jammu, the current flight rates are around Rs 16,000. Other places like Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jaipur also witnessed a jump in airfares ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 19,000.

Governor Satyapal Malik issued an advisory on Friday urging pilgrims to curtail their Amarnath Yatra and return as soon as possible. (ANI)

