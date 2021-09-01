Over 64.51 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that more than 64.51 crore vaccine doses were provided to States and Union Territories till date.

"More than 64.51 crores (64,51,07,160) vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," informed an official release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry further informed that more than 5.21 crore (5,21,37,660) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing. Since then, the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.



To ramp up the speed of vaccination, the 'new phase of universalisation' of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

As per the ministry, the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases, 33,964 recoveries and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry today. (ANI)

