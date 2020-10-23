Over 65 pc voter turnout in sixth LAHDC election

Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Voting for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election saw over 65 per cent of the electorate cast their ballot on Thursday with peaceful polling in all areas including border constituencies.

Leh Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar said that 65.07 per cent electorate cast their ballot in the sixth LAHDC election and the figure includes postal ballots.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Sku-Markha constituency at 83.59 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Lower Leh constituency at 48.08 per cent.



Voter turnout was 65 per cent in the 2015 LAHDC election. A 104-year-old woman also cast her vote through postal ballot.

Women officials handled booth management in 95 of 294 polling stations. In 35 polling booths, 75 per cent of those on duty were women.

"Our challenge was to follow the COVID-19 protocols. The election process was conducted smoothly," Kumar told ANI.

"Female voters were more by 3-4 per cent. Why this cannot be replicated in other parts of the country? There are a few constituencies that have borders with Pakistan and China and the election was peaceful," he added.

The results will be declared on October 26. (ANI)

