Recruitment by the Indian Army here on Tuesday

Over 6,500 youth take part in recruitment drive in J-K

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:08 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The recruitment drive for a Territorial Army Battalion in Srinagar received an overwhelming response with 6,500 youth from Jammu and Kashmir participating in it.

The four-day drive was organised by the Army to shortlist youth for 162 infantry battalion. The army said that as many as 550 youth had been shortlisted.

Talking to ANI, Commanding Officer RR Sharma said: "Today is the fourth and the last day of the screening of the youth of South Kashmir for 162 infantry battalion. So far we have received an overwhelming response with close to 6,500 youth having appeared for screening in the physical."

"Out of that, we have shortlisted as many as 550. Thereafter they will go in for written examination. Then the merit list will be prepared and they will be inducted into 162 Territorial Army," he added.

The young men also came from remote areas of Kashmir to participate in the rally. "We have many candidates from Anantnag, Pulwama, and Shopian. This shows enthusiasm among the youth of South Kashmir to join the Indian Army, and it a very good sign," he said.

The participants praised the drive and said they want to be inducted into the army as it is the most disciplined in the world.

"I want to protect the country. I am ready to serve in any part of the country. More men should take part in the drive and join the army," a participant said.

Another youth said he wanted to join the India Army as it is the most disciplined force in the world. "The drive is very good. The Indian Army is the most disciplined force. I am here to serve the nation," he added. (ANI)

