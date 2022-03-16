Over 6.63 crore Income Tax Returns, 99.27 lakh statutory forms filed on new e-filing portal of I-T Dept

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Ministry of Finance on Wednesday informed that over 6.63 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on March 15, 2022, the due date for filing of ITRs.

"As on March 15, 2022, more than 5.43 lakh ITRs were filed (compared to 4.77 lakh last year on the due date) and over 13.84 lakh ITRs were filed in the last 5 days (compared to 11.87 lakh last year on the due date)," the ministry informed in a press release.

Further, the Ministry said that out of the 6.63 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 46 per cent are ITR-1 (3.03 crore), 9 per cent are ITR-2 (57.6 lakh), 15 per cent are ITR-3 (1.02 crore), 26 per cent are ITR-4 (1.75 crore), 2 per cent are ITR-5 (15.1 lakh), ITR-6 (9.3 lakh) and ITR-7 (2.18 lakh). This reflects an increase of over 16.7 lakh ITRs over the total filing of ITRs for AY 2020-21.



"Over 43 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline ITR preparation software utilities, including Departmental software," the release read.

Further, it was informed that out of the 6.63 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, more than 6.01 crore ITRs have been verified (75 per cent using Aadhaar OTP).

"Out of the verified ITRs, more than 5.17 crore ITRs have been processed and 1.83 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued till March 15, 2022," the Ministry said.

As per the release, more than 99.27 lakh statutory forms were filed in Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 till March 15, 2022 on the new portal including 26.19 lakh Form 3CB-CD, 2.76 lakh Form 3CA-3CD, 20.9 lakh Form 15CA, 5.4 lakh Form 15CB, 2.27 lakh 10A, 5.86 lakh 10E, 77,634 Form 35 and 23.79 lakh TDS statements. (ANI)

