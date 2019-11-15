Over 68 MT of paddy arrive in Haryana's grain markets so far.

Chandigarh [India], Nov 15 (ANI): More than 68.78 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has so far arrived in Haryana's grain markets as compared to over 66.97 lakh MT of paddy arrived during the corresponding period last year.

A spokesman of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said that out of the total arrival of paddy, government agencies had so far procured over 63.12 lakh MT of paddy whereas the remaining quantity of over 5.65 lakh MT of paddy was procured by the millers.

He said that more than 34.12 lakh MT of paddy have purchased by the department.

"More than 19.70 lakh MT by Hafed, over 9.24 lakh MT have been purchased by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation and 4,718 MT have been purchased by the Food Corporation of India," the spokesman said.

He added that more than 16.91 lakh MT of paddy has arrived in the grain markets of Karnal, 11.42 lakh MT in Kurukshetra, over 8.80 lakh MT in Ambala and over 8.27 lakh MT in Fatehabad.

Similarly, over 7.20 lakh MT of paddy has arrived in the grain markets in Yamunanagar, 7.08 lakh MT in Kaithal, over 1.58 lakh MT in Sirsa, over 1.53 lakh MT in Panchkula, 1.51 lakh MT in Jind, 1.46 lakh MT in Sonepat, 1.21 lakh MT in Palwal, 76,172 MT in Hisar, 69,439 MT in Panipat, 11,483 MT in Faridabad, 11,013 MT in Rohtak and 8,485 MT in Mewat.

The spokesperson said that more than 2.69 lakh metric tonnes of bajra have arrived in the state's grain markets so far, whereas 1.76 lakh metric tonnes of bajra had arrived in the last year.

Out of the total arrival of bajra, more than 2.67 lakh metric tonnes have been procured by the government procuring agencies. (ANI)

