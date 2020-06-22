Over 69 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted till June 21: ICMR

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday informed that over 69 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country, including 1,43,267 tests on June 21.



So far, 69,50,493 tests have been conducted, it said.



As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct COVID-19 test. While 699 of them are government laboratories, 254 are private laboratory chains. (ANI)

