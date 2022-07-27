Over 7 lakh people got permanent jobs in central govt departments since 2014: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 7,22,311 people got permanent jobs in different central Government departments since 2014.

Of the 7, 22, 311 people, a total of 1,30, 423 people got government jobs in 2014-2015; 1,11,807 in 2015-2016; 1,01,333 in 2016-2017; 76,147 in 2017-2018; 38,100 in 2018-2019; 1,47,096 in 2019-2020; 78,555 in 2020-2021 and 38,850 in 2021-2022.



In a written reply to a question, Singh also said that "employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government".

Singh said, apart from this, the government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country.



Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, for a period of five years starting from 2021-22. The PLI schemes being implemented by the government have the potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs. The PLI scheme is implemented by the concerned ministries and departments within the overall financial limits prescribed.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is being implemented by the government for facilitating self-employment. Under PMMY, collateral-free loans upto Rs 10 lakh, are extended to micro and small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to set up or expand their business activities.

The government is implementing Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) since June 1, 2020, to facilitate collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Singh.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) has been launched with effect from October 1, 2020, to incentivize employers for the creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Minister, adding the terminal date for registration of beneficiaries was March 31, 2022.

As of July 13 benefits have been provided to 59.54 lakh beneficiaries out of which 53.23 lakh beneficiaries have joined as new joinees, said Singh.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) etc. are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities.

Further, PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach of the Government of India which is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all. (ANI)

