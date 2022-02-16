Over 70 pc voter turnout recorded in first phase of Odisha Panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 16 (ANI): Over 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of the five-phase Odisha Panchayat poll that concluded on Wednesday, informed the State Election Commission.

While briefing the media, the State Election Commission (SEC) said, "Today we had the 1st round of elections for the Panchayat level. They were held in 71 blocks across 200 Zilla Parishad Constituencies covering 1669 gram Panchayat and 22,379 booths."

"The polls were held in a peaceful manner. During the elections there are disturbances in a few places and taking that into account the election commission has directed the DGP to ensure that adequate security is kept in the remaining phases of the elections," the Election commission added.

The SEC further stated that during the first phase of polls, they have the data as per present reports polling around 70 per cent. The Commission said, "The number is likely to change after we get the details report. During this poll 67.51lakhs, of voters were eligible to vote."

The commission further stated, "There were 15 booths in Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Puri districts where we notice disturbances, we are waiting for a detailed report from the collector after which the commission will make the decision on the future course of action."

The rest of the four phases of the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on February 18, 20, 22, and 24. The poll panel has fixed polling hours from 7 am to 1 pm. (ANI)