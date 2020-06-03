Over 7000 non Covid-19 patients assisted in Srinagar to avail free dialysis, chemotherapies

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): The District Administration in Srinagar has assisted over 7000 non-Covid health emergencies and ailment cases, with assistance ranging from free dialysis, transportation, drugs, medical check-ups, hospital assistance, chemotherapies and other required assistance.

Shahid Choudhary, District magistrate and development commissioner of Srinagar city tweeted, " In #lockdown, 7300 patients assisted with free dialysis/chemotherapy/conveyance/medicines etc. under a special initiative. Profound gratitude to all colleagues for 24x7 efforts these months, as we switchback to routine aid."

At the onset of COVID-response in Kashmir, the district administration launched an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) based call centre in April aiming a holistic response to various emergencies and COVID-19 related coordination as well as addressing public grievances.

A dedicated cell in the call centre was earmarked for non-COVID-19 health issues.

Choudhary, who launched this special initiative aimed at minimising hardships faced by the patients, said free medicines were delivered to 1,811 patients by roping in drug control organisation, magistrates, police officers, volunteers and zonal officers appointed for various areas.

"Dialysis has remained a major demand, with 3292 patients assisted by the helpline at 12 different designated dialysis centres in the city," Choudhary said."Sixteen vehicles were deployed for movement of such patients who contacted the call centre. By the end of May, 396 patients availed transportation assistance. The helpline also attended 39 emergencies including fire incidents, accidents, and injuries. It also assisted 107 expecting mothers for required medical care," he said. (ANI)

