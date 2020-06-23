Over 71 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted till June 22: ICMR

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday informed that over 71 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country, including 1,87,223 tests on June 22.

So far, 71,37,716 tests have been conducted, it said.

As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the COVID-19 test. While 699 of them are government laboratories, 254 are private laboratory chains. (ANI)

