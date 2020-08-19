Over 775 villages of 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by floods

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): Over 775 villages in 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods.

According to the information given by Office of Chief Minister, 777 villages across 16 districts of the state have been affected due to floods and 520 villages are marooned.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked district magistrates of flood-affected districts to provide timely relief to the flood victims. (ANI)

