Over 80 per cent polling in final phase of Assam assembly elections

Dispur (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam recorded a voter turnout of more than 80 per cent in the third and final phase of polling on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission.

According to EC data, the voter turnout was 82.29 per cent at 7.11 pm. The polling was scheduled to end at 7 pm. The third phase of election in the tea-garden state was held in 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state.



The fate of 337 candidates, including state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency, was to be decided in this phase of polling.

Leaders of the BJP-led alliance and that led by Congress have expressed confidence about their victory in the polls.

The first phase, March 27, witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 per cent was recorded in the second phase polling held on April 1. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

